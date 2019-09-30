Bihar rains: Heavy downpour due to Hathiya Nakshatra, says Union Minister Aswani Choubey

Union Minister of state for health and family welfare Aswani Choubey (ANI)

As the people of Bihar face heavy rains, a Union minister said that the ongoing rain fury in the state was due to Hathiya Nakshatra. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Union Minister of state for health and family welfare Aswani Choubey said that the rains during the hathiya nakshatra are quite heavy. He also said that the government is fully prepared to tackle the current situation in the state.

“Bihar is witnessing heaving rains since last few days, due to Hathiya Nakshatra, during which time rains are quite heavy. The incessant rains is slowing on its way to become a natural disaster. Our government is fully prepared to tackle any kind of crisis,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains and the death toll continues to rise till Monday morning. Several parts of the state capital are submerged in rainwater. The Met Office has predicted more showers in the evening.

At least 18 deaths have been reported till Sunday across the state, the reason for which has been attributed to torrential rains. However, unconfirmed reports have put the death toll at 30. As per reports, six people have lost their lives in Gaya, while five people were buried alive after a wall collapsed. One person reportedly drowned in a river.

In Jehanabad, a three-year-old lost her life after the wall she was playing near caved in. The state government has already asked the Indian Air Force for a helicopter for dropping of food material and other relief material in affected areas.

Hathiya Nakshatra

The rain that occurs during the last week of Ashvin month, the seventh month in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat, is called Hathiya Nakshatra. Farmers believe that rain will help their crops.