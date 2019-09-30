Bihar rains: CM Nitish Kumar blames nature, climate change for deluge

Nitish Kumar has blamed the nature for flooding in Patna and other districts of Bihar. He said that “nothing is in our control in front of nature”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has blamed swift climate change for the floods in Patna and other districts of the state. Almost all 38 districts are affected by continuous rainfall in the last six days. The situation is grim in 14 districts of the southern region including the capital Patna. Speaking to reporters after chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation in Patna, Kumar on Sunday said that humans are often helpless in front of natures’ fury. He even noted that the weather department is clueless about the predictions.

“The imbalance in nature, climate change… At the early stage, there was heavy rainfall in a particular area and drought somewhere else. The level of water in Ganga has gone up, causing distress to people living near the river. However, it increased in the last six days continuously and it is Hathiya nakshatra. Even the weather department appears to be clueless. It keeps making different predictions in the morning and changes it in the afternoon. I feel this will continue for three days,” he said.

“It is a matter of nature. After the drought, a situation like this…,” he said, adding that the disaster management, police and other teams are taking all necessary measures.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expresses his view over torrential rains in several parts of state including Patna, Nalanda, Vaishali, Bhagalpur and Purnea districts#Report:K K Lal#BiharRains #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/OgZOTyem4d — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 29, 2019



“At a few places, incidents of wall collapse, uprooting of trees have caused damages including claiming lives. This is sad. It is a nature-related issue, we are providing all possible help to the people. Nothing is in our control in front of nature. The weather department was saying there would be no rain after Sept 26, but it is raining heavily,” Kumar said.

“I have repeatedly said sometimes it is drought, sometimes it is raining. The situation is similar to this. People should be ready for this. The deterioration in the weather condition, the climate change.. we are doing our best in this situation. People should show some courage, this everything is related to nature,” the Chief Minister said.

Heavy rains have battered Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim in the past few days. In Bihar, the capital city of Patna is the worst-affected district where main roads, colonies, streets, markets have been inundated. The IMD has issued a red alert across the state. It has predicted heavy rainfall till September 30.

In Patna, the historic Gandhi Maidan and the roads around it are completely submerged. The busy Dak Bungalow Chauraha, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital are all inundated with water levels rising up to the chest level. The posh Rajendra Nagar area, Ramkrishna Nagar, SK Puri, Frazer Road, Kankarbagh, Boring road, Nala Road are among the worst-affected localities in Patna. The Pataliputra Colony and Kurji are also severely waterlogged.