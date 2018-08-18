Bihar: Professor assaulted by mob for sharing Facebook critical of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A professor in Bihar’s Motihari was assaulted by a mob for writing a Facebook post critical of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to news agency ANI, the professor identified as Sanjay Kumar of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, was thrashed brutally on Friday for sharing a controversial post about Vajpayee on the social media site.

Reports say that at least 12 people have been booked by the Motihari Police in connection with the case. Police said that Sanjay is an assistant professor with sociology department. He was attacked shortly after he shared a Facebook post about Vajpayee who died on Thursday evening after prolonged illness.

Sanjay has suffered critical injuries in the assault and has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna for treatment.

Police said that after receiving a written complaint filed by Sanjay’s colleague at Town police station, a case has been filed against 12 people. According to the complaint, Sanjay was in his room at Azad Nagar when a group of men around 20-25 led by Rahul Pandey and Aman Bihari Vajpayee barged into his room and attacked him and even tried to lynch him.

Bihar: Sanjay Kumar, a Professor at the Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, thrashed by a mob yesterday allegedly for sharing an FB post critical of #AtalBihariVajpayee. Says ‘Some elements have been targeting me for speaking against the VC and this was another excuse’ pic.twitter.com/6hMpM9d8gq — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

According to Sanjay, the accused also asked him why he had been speaking up against the V-C and a few others of the university. “Some elements have been targeting me for speaking against the VC and this was another excuse,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident shows a man asking Sanjay if he wanted to ‘become Kanhaiya Kumar’ — former JNUSU president who was booked under sedition charge for a controversial event within the premises of JNU in 2016.