Bihar: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar to appoint Tejashwi as ‘CM’ now

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his statement that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in next state assembly polls.

Speaking to the media, Kishor said that Nitish Kumar should appoint Tejashwi as CM now, as the RJD has the larger share in the alliance. Kishor further added that if Tejashwi becomes the CM, then the public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance.

Bihar will go to polls in 2025. According to Kishor, Tejashwi will have a chance to work for three years.

“No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance RJD has the biggest share, Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for 3 years and public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance,” Kishor said.

The move comes after the JDU supremo on Tuesday called Tejashwi as the leader of the future and under whose leadership the 2025 assembly polls in the state would be fought. In the meeting, Kumar ruled himself out as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but maintained that a “united opposition” could defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the election.

Earlier in the week, Kishor lashed out at the state government over the fake promises of government jobs. He added that children of leaders “who have not passed Class 10” are dreaming of becoming CM and the educated ones are not getting any jobs.

10 लाख सरकारी नौकरियों का झूठा वादा करने वाली सरकार TET और CTET पास कर बेरोज़गार बैठे लोगों पर लठियाँ चलवा रही है।#Bihar में दसवीं पास नहीं करने वाले नेताओं के बच्चे CM बनने का सपना देख रहे हैं और सामान्य परिवार के पढ़े लिखें लोग नौकरी और रोज़गार के लिए दर-दर की ठोकर खा रहे हैं https://t.co/OsNoztVqSw — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 13, 2022

