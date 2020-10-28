Bihar Polls: BJP president JP Nadda asks voters in Bihar to take part in festival of democracy

"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda said.
As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. In a tweet, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.
“First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind,” Nadda said. “Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan (First vote then take meal)”, he added.