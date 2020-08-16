Bihar polls 2020: Industries Minister Shyam Rajak expelled from Janata Dal (U)

Shyam Rajak (File Image)

As political drama heats up ahead of the state Assembly polls, Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak was expelled by Janata Dal (United) on Sunday.

The notice released by JD(U) stated that the Phulwari MLA’s primary membership was revoked and he was expelled from the party, an ANI tweet showed.

Commenting on Shyam Rajak’s expulsion, JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that Rajak was expelled due to his involvement in ‘anti-party activities’. “His recent actions were nothing less than an act of indiscipline. So the party decided to take this action against him,” Ranjan told ANI.

This comes after reports alleged that Rajak was hob-nobbing with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the Bihar elections which are slated to be held later this year.

Patna: Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak expelled from his party Janata Dal (U) pic.twitter.com/cJvCq3vULL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020



More details awaited.