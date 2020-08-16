Bihar polls 2020: Industries Minister Shyam Rajak expelled from Janata Dal (U)

The notice released by JD(U) stated that the Phulwari MLA's primary membership was revoked and he was expelled from the party.
As political drama heats up ahead of the state Assembly polls, Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak was expelled by Janata Dal (United) on Sunday.
The notice released by JD(U) stated that the Phulwari MLA’s primary membership was revoked and he was expelled from the party, an ANI tweet showed.
Commenting on Shyam Rajak’s expulsion, JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that Rajak was expelled due to his involvement in ‘anti-party activities’. “His recent actions were nothing less than an act of indiscipline. So the party decided to take this action against him,” Ranjan told ANI.
This comes after reports alleged that Rajak was hob-nobbing with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the Bihar elections which are slated to be held later this year.
Patna: Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak expelled from his party Janata Dal (U) pic.twitter.com/cJvCq3vULL
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020
More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.