Bihar Poll Result: Over 20 seats witness tight contest with margin of less than 1000 votes; check details

Counting of votes may take a little longer than usual time. (Photo source: IE)

Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2020: Counting of votes for the hotly-contested Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. All eyes are on the outcome, which may be delayed as the counting of votes may take a little longer than usual time. As per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 74 seats and this has put NDA in a comfortable position in the state. While the final results may take longer than usual time, all eyes are on around over 20 odd seats where the margin of difference between the leading and trailing candidates is less than 1000 votes.

As per the data available on the Election Commission website till 2 pm, there are three seats where this margin is as low as less than 10 votes. Below are the details of Assembly constituencies that are witnessing a tight contest.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) HR Srinivas said that around 4.10 crore votes were cast during the three-phase Bihar assembly elections and over 1 crore votes were counted till 1.30 pm. He also said that the counting of votes will continue till late in the night because of a 63 per cent increase in the number of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Because of this, the rounds of counting have gone up to around 35. Earlier, there used to be around 25 rounds of counting.

Emphasising that the counting of votes has so far been ‘glitch-free’, Srinivas said that all social distancing norms have been put in place considering the coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the safety of people, the Election Commission had increased the number of polling stations to over 1 lakh this year. Earlier in 2015, this number was nearly 65,000. This is why the number of EVMs involved in the process has also increased.

Earlier, exits polls predicted a clear majority for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.