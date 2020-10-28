  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar poll: PM Modi urges people to participate in ‘festival of democracy’ while taking precautions against COVID

By: |
October 28, 2020 10:22 AM

Polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

"Be mindful of maintaining 'do gaz doori', wear a mask," he said. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the “festival of democracy” while taking precautions against COVID-19.

Polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Related News

“Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Be mindful of maintaining ‘do gaz doori’, wear a mask,” he said.

“Remember, first vote, then refreshments!” he added.

More than two crore voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates on Wednesday across 71 assembly segments in the first phase of elections.

Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise, which takes place in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

These include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the contagion.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be ensured.

The Bihar polls are being held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar poll PM Modi urges people to participate in ‘festival of democracy’ while taking precautions against COVID
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Live Bihar Election News: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address another set of rallies today
2Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: 5% turnout till 8 am; Tejashwi demands court-monitored probe in Munger incident
3Farmers’ bodies announce nationwide road blockade on November 5 against new agri laws