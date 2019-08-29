‘Bureau chief’ Nitish Kumar blocking news of Bihar’s rising crime graph, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav served as deputy CM in the previous Nitish Kumar government. (File Photo/PTI)

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar: After staying elusive from the state politics for nearly two months following the Lok Sabha election results, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has once again upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Launching a blistering attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi described him as the ‘bureau chief’ of Bihar’s media who is blocking news about the state’s rising crime graph.



Tejashwi claimed that Bihar is witnessing average 50 murders daily, however, very few cases are being reported in the media. “Bureau chief Nitish Kumar believes the people will not come to know about the reality,” Tejashwi said in his tweet in Hindi.

Tejashwi, who served as Nitish’s deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government, was vociferous in targeting the Janata Dal-United chief over issues like crime and corruption since long. However, following RJD’s dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections, he went silent giving the ruling alliance partners JD(U) and BJP ample fodder to dub him a reluctant politician.

बिहार में औसतन 50 हत्याएँ हो रही है। प्रशासन सत्ता की हनक और सनक के सामने अपनी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा को सरेंडर कर चुका है। ब्यूरो चीफ़ नीतीश कुमार विज्ञापन के बदले अपनी मीडिया एडिटिंग के भरोसे बेफिक्र हैं कि जनता को सच्चाई का पता नहीं चलेगा। https://t.co/ExMdMbikxA — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 28, 2019



Reports also claimed that Tejashwi had been insisting that father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently serving time in connection with the fodder scam, hand over the command of RJD to him, however, the jailed veteran politician is said not to be so keen on passing over the baton yet.

Tejashwi’s uncaring approach in the past couple of months had also raised questions over the future of RJD-Congress Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan in the state. Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP are also part of the alliance. Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM was also part of the partnership, however, the leader is said to be exploring options of a Third Front with former Lalu aide Pappu Yadav.

Meanwhile, senior Bihar Congress leader Sadanand Singh has asked the RJD to shed its ‘arrogance’ in the wake Lok Sabha election drubbing. Singh’s strong statement has come amid reports that the proposal to declare Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate for next year’s Assembly polls has hit a roadblock.

The RJD has already said that Tejashwi will be the CM face, but other alliance partners have reportedly objected to it citing his lack of commitment towards the coalition recently