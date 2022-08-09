Bihar political crisis: All over for NDA! Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, to meet Governor shortly – Top Developments

Bihar news Live: The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has called off its alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, potentially drawing to a close its alliance for the second time in less than a decade. As per reports, JD(U) leaders attending the meeting convened by the Bihar Chief Minister in Patna have been informed of the decision to call off the alliance with BJP.

While a formal announcement to this effect is yet to come, Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor. According to news agency PTI, Nitish Kumar is set to meet the Governor at 4 PM today.



Bihar political crisis: Top Developments

Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced at the meeting of JD(U) MLAs and MPs in Patna that the party is ending its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, reports said. A formal announcement to this effect is expected shortly.

Also read| Will Nitish Kumar flip again? Key JD(U) meet in Patna today amid buzz around Mahagathbandhan 2.0

Nitish to meet Bihar Governor



Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today. According to PTI, the CM is expected to meet the Governor at 4 PM today. He is likely to submit his resignation during his meeting with the Governor.



RJD set to return to power



In an interesting turn of events, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal is set to return to power, five years after it was abandoned by Nitish resulting in the collapse of the Mahagathbandhan government in 2017. Celebrations broke out outside the residence of Rabri Devi as soon as indications came in that the JD(U) has decided to end its alliance with the BJP.

Also read| NDA heading for a split in Bihar? Nitish Kumar puts BJP on notice, JD(U) asks all MLAs to report to Patna

Nitish Kumar’s flip-flops



Nitish Kumar has deserted the NDA as well as the Grand Alliance in the past 10 years. In 2013, he walked out of NDA after it became clear that Narendra Modi would be the NDA’s PM candidate. In 2017, after forming government with the RJD, he walked out again citing the allegations of corruption against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Amit Shah factor



The JD(U) leaders have hinted at a conspiracy by the BJP to weaken the party and repeat the “Maharashtra model” in Bihar. RCP Singh, who bypassed Nitish to secure a Cabinet berth for himself, is being seen as the front for Amit Shah to run a similar operation that he allegedly ran against Uddhav Thackeray.

What happens next?



Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today where he may submit his resignation and thereafter prove majority on the floor of the House with the support of RJD, Congress and Left parties, among others. The other option before him is to submit that he has called off his alliance with the BJP and provide the Governor with a list of RJD MLAs in his support and continue as CM.

Role of Speaker

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha is expected to play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new government formation. Interestingly, the Speaker said his test reports have come out negative a day after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Health portfolio in Bihar is held by BJP’s Mangal Pandey.



How do the numbers stack up?

The RJD, with 80 MLAs in the 243-strong Assembly, is the single largest party in the state. It is followed by BJP at 77 and the JD(U) at 44. The magic figure required to claim a majority in the Assembly is 122.