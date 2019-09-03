Poster war takes centrestage as JDU, RJD set tone for intense poll battle in Bihar

A poster war has erupted between JD-U and RJD months ahead of Assembly polls. (Photo/ANI)

Bihar latest political news: Assembly elections in Bihar are still months away but the two rival parties – ruling Janata Dal-United and opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal appear to have pulled up their socks for an intense battle ahead. A poster war has erupted between the JD-U and RJD, with both sides trying to take their message deep within the masses.

Hours after a huge poster of CM Nitish Kumar came up right outside the JD-U office in Patna on Monday, the RJD replied with its own poster slamming the JD-U-BJP government for a number of issues facing the state.

“Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar (Why even think, Nitish Kumar is alright),” said the JD-U poster with a photo of the Bihar CM along with a map of the state.

JD-U leader Sanjay Singh said that the message on the poster portrays the feeling of people of the state. Singh claimed that people were satisfied with the Nitish Kumar’s work and they would re-elect him. “This is not our slogan. Rather, it is the voice of the 12 crore people of Bihar. People of the state have full faith in their Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. They have seen how the state has developed under his leadership,” news agency ANI quoted Sanjay Singh, as saying.

Replying in the same vein, a poster outside RJD office in Patna read, “Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar (Why shouldn’t we think when Bihar is ill).” The poster also prominently displayed various issues facing the state such as encephalitis, drought, floods, law and order situation and others.

RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan said the even the JD-U admits that they don’t have any alternative to Nitish Kumar so they have to persist with him. “You should look at the JDU poster. It says, ‘Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar‘. This means that even they are accepting that Nitish Kumar is not fit in this situation of Bihar. It means that he is ‘just fine’ and they are not able to see any alternate candidate,” ANI qouted Gagan, as saying.

RJD’s renewed attack on the ruling alliance comes in the wake of party leader Tejashwi Yadav upping the ante against Nitish Kumar after remaining elusive from the state’s politics for nearly two months following party’s disastrous show in Lok Sabha elections.

The RJD had emerged as the single largest party in 2015 polls winning 80 seats, the JD-U had got 71 and the BJP 53 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.