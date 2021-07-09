Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: SEC issues guidelines as state readies for second major poll amid pandemic

According to reports, the state election commission has prepared a detailed report to carry out the panchayat polls in 10 phases.

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: The Bihar State Election Commission is all geared up for holding the Panchayat Elections in the state, the second major poll exercise since the Assembly elections in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though a formal date is yet to be announced, the SEC has come out with a set of detailed guidelines for polling officials as well as for voters. According to the guidelines, thermal scanning will be carried out at every polling booth during the Panchayat elections. Voters found with high body temperature will be asked to vote during the last hour of the polling. The guidelines will be implemented through District Election officer and District Magistrate.

According to the Election Commission, voters having high body temperature will be issued tokens ranging one to 100 and will be asked to vote in the last hour of polling. It will be mandatory for the election officials to wear facemasks and use face shield.

Every person involved in election related activities will have to undergo thermal scanning. Availability of hand sanitisers, soaps and water will be ensured. Guidelines issued by the state and central government with regards to COVID-19 will be duly followed. Large halls will be used for different purposes so that social distancing can be adhered to.

The SEC is also considering to provide the candidates with an option to file their nominations online. The election commission will provide them the nomination format through its website. The candidates can also take its printout and fill it to submit physically.

There are 8003 panchayats in the state where polling will be held. Given the outbreak of COVID, the number of polling booths have been increased to one lakh 14 thousand. A total of 6.38 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote.

The EC has also come out with penalties for those found violating the rules. If someone goes to vote without mask, the voter will be fined Rs 50 besides will also be provided with a mask. Not more than 5 people can campaign in a group.

According to reports, the state election commission has prepared a detailed report to carry out the panchayat polls in 10 phases. Reports suggest the first phase polling may take place in the last week of August while a schedule for remaining phases has been prepared keeping in mind the festivals like Diwali and Dussehra. The candidates will get seven days to file nominations and two days to withdraw the same. They are likely to get around 12 days for campaigning before voting day. The counting of votes will take place three days after the polling day.