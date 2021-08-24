Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021 Update: Election dates out; notification, voting, result, date, time, candidates, full schedule – All you need to know

Panchayat election will be held on four posts using EVMs and for two posts using ballots. 2.56 lakh EVMs were required for each phase. (PTI)

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 notification for Gram Panchayat and Gram Kachari has been released today. The model code of conduct has also kicked in with the announcement of the poll schedule. The panchayat elections will be held in 11 phases between September 24 and December 12. Last week, the Bihar cabinet had approved the proposal of holding elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions. Last month, the state election commission had informed that the polls will be held using both EVMs and ballot papers due to the lack of the required number of electronic voting machines.

Panchayat election will be held on four posts using EVMs and for two posts using ballots. 2.56 lakh EVMs were required for each phase. At present, 2.1 lakh EVMs have been installed for each phase. 10 per cent EVMs have been kept as reserve. As many as 2 lakh ballot boxes will be used.

Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021: Voting date, polling stations and district wise phases

State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad today informed that while polling will be held in 10 phases in most of the districts, it will be held in 11 phases in flood-affected areas. More than 1 lakh 13 thousand (1,13,891) polling booths will be set up across 8072 panchayats for the elections. For the first time in the state, Panchayat elections are being conducted in 11 phases. The panchayat poll will mark the first-ever poll in which both EVMs and ballot papers will be used.

First phase: September 24 – 12 blocks of 10 districts

Second phase: September 29 – 48 blocks of 34 districts

Third phase: October 8 – 50 blocks of 35 districts

Fourth phase: October 20 – 53 blocks of 36 districts

Fifth phase: October 24 – 38 districts in 58 blocks

Sixth phase: November 3 – 57 blocks of 37 districts

Seventh phase: November 15 – 63 blocks of 37 districts

Eighth Phase: November 24 – 55 blocks of 36 districts

Ninth phase: November 29 – 53 blocks of 35 districts

10th phase: December 8 – 54 blocks of 34 districts

11th phase: December 12 – 38 blocks of 20 districts

Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021: Electors demography

A total of 6 crores 38 lakh 94 thousand 737 voters are eligible to elect representatives for 2 lakh 55 thousand 22 posts. Of these, there are 3,35,80,487 male voters and 3,03,11,779 female voters while 2471 are third gender voters.

Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021: Posts, Candidates

Around six polling personnel will be deployed at each booth. One lakh security forces will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections. Elections will be held for about 2.5 lakh posts. Under the Panchayat polls, voters will elect Mukhiya, Ward Member, Panchayat Samiti Member, Zila Parishad Member, Panch and Sarpanch. There are 8072 posts of Mukhiya, 113307 of Gram Panchayat Members, 11104 of Panchayat Samiti Members, 1160 of Zila Parishad Members, 8072 of Gram Kachari Sarpanch and 113307 of panchs. There are a total 2,55,022 seats.

Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021: Voting time and result

According to reports, the voting will be held between 7.30 am and 5 pm while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. The result will be announced with 72 hours (three days) of the last day of polls (December 12).