Bihar: Over Rs 900-crore deposited into bank accounts of two school kids, triggers ATM frenzy in Katihar village

In a surprise for many, the bank accounts of two school kids in Bihar were credited with over Rs 960 crores combined. The boys were expecting some payment into their bank accounts from the government to buy school uniforms and pay some education-related expenses. However, the boys and their parents were in for a surprise when they found out that a huge amount of money had been credited into their accounts. The news soon spread like a wildfire and people rushed to ATMs to check their account balance hoping for similar luck.

The boys have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank and are residents of Pastiya village in Katihar district. While the account of Guruchandra Vishwas had a credit of little over Rs 60 crore, the account of Asit Kumar had over Rs 900 crore.

The boys had gone to the local banking centre of the State Bank of India to check about the payment they were expecting from the government when they came to know about the huge transactions.

Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra said that he had received information about a huge sum of money found in the bank accounts of two schoolboys and the administration is investigating the matter. He said that the branch manager of the bank had said the incident took place due to some glitch in the computerised system. Mishra also clarified that while the amount was reflected in the account statement of the two accounts, the money was actually not there and was visible due to an error.

The bank is also investigating the matter.

This is the second such incident with the Gramin Bank within a week. Earlier this week, Rs 5.5 lakh were deposited into the account of a Khagaria man and he had refused to return the money saying he spent all the amount thinking that PM Narendra Modi sent it to him as the first instalment out of Rs 15 lakh as promised by the PM. The bank had filed an FIR against him following which the man was arrested.