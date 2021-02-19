  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar: Over 200 leaders desert Chirag Paswan to join JD(U); LJP terms turncoats ‘traitor’

By: |
February 19, 2021 9:13 AM

JD(U) national president RCP Singh announced at a press conference the induction of 208 leaders from the LJP.

Bihar LJP JDUMost notable among the turncoats is former state general secretary Keshav Singh.

More than 200 mid-level and lower-rung leaders of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party joined the JD(U) in Bihar on Thursday.

A rattled LJP, which has been taking pride in having weakened the JD(U) in the assembly election, lashed out at the deserters whom it sought to dismiss as traitors.

Related News

JD(U) national president RCP Singh announced at a press conference the induction of 208 leaders from the LJP.

Some of them held state-level posts in the party, founded by late Ram Vilas Paswan and now headed by his son.

Most notable among the turncoats is former state general secretary Keshav Singh who has been in revolt against Chirag Paswan and predicting the party’s collapse for some time.

Shortly afterwards, a press conference was hurriedly convened by the LJP which was addressed by party MP Chandan Kumar Singh and former MLA Raju Tiwari.

“These so-called leaders are traitors who had helped the JD(U) in the assembly elections and betrayed our party’s agenda of Bihar First, Bihari First,” they said indignantly.

Relations had begun to sour between the JD(U) and the LJP last year when Chirag Paswan had started criticising Nitish Kumar for his government’s handling of COVID-19 and the migrant crisis thrown up by the lockdown.

Ahead of the elections, he pulled out of the NDA, vowing to dislodge Nitish Kumar from power but helping the BJP form the next government. The LJP queered the pitch for the JD(U) by fielding its candidates, many of them rebels from the BJP, against the chief minister’s party.

It, however, came a cropper and managed to win only one seat. One of the prominent BJP rebels fielded by it, Rameshwar Chaurasia, quit the party on Wednesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Chirag PaswanJanata Dal United
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Over 200 leaders desert Chirag Paswan to join JD(U) LJP terms turncoats ‘traitor’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee hits back at Amit Shah; challenges him to contest poll against Abhishek Banerjee
2Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: K Palaniswami attacks MK Stalin, says CM post not sold in shops
3Puducherry Trust vote issue: CM V Narayanasamy claims only 11 MLAs with Opposition