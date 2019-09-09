Bihar: Nitish Kumar must give CM post to BJP for one term, says Sanjay Paswan

Sanjay Paswan, leader, BJP (ANI Image)

With Bihar Assembly polls expected to be held next year, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan on Monday asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave the chief minister post and give a chance to the saffron party to rule one term. The state BJP also believes that this is the right time for a chief minister from the saffron party.

Speaking with news agency ANI, the former Union Minister said, “We trusted Nitish Kumar with the post of Bihar Chief Minister for 15 years, he should give us the chance for one term.”

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar minister Dr Ashok Choudhary has said that Kumar will be the candidate for CM post. In a tweet, Choudhary, a minister of the Building Construction Department in Bihar government, said that Nitish Kumar is the symbol of the faith of people in the state. He further said that Bihar’s development is depended on Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) leader also that apart from Kumar, there is no trustworthy person to head the government.

Earlier this year, the ruling JD(U) had dismissed any speculation about a rift within the alliance in Bihar. The party had asserted that it stood firmly in the alliance and claimed that all speculations are baseless. This comes after Kumar had refused to take part in the BJP- led NDA government at the Centre in protest against the representation of one ministerial berth in the government.

Both JD(U) and BJP have been in alliance since 1996 except between 2013 to 2017 when Kumar had resigned from the NDA and forged an alliance with the RJD and Congress.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the NDA ally in the state comprising BJP, LJP and JD(U) secured 39 seats out of 40 in the state. JD(U) had bagged 16 parliamentary seats.