Bihar: Nitish Kumar embarks on ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra’, RJD asks why no yatra against crime, unemployment

Nitish Kumar embarks on Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra. (File Photo)

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar embarked on a statewide tour against climate change on Tuesday, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has launched a scathing attack on him. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the need of the yatra while terming it a drama. He said that why the CM is not taking out yatra to fight criminals and check unemployment in the state.

Nitsh Kumar will cover all the 38 districts of the state during the ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra’ during which he will highlight the importance of water conservation and afforestation.

“People of Bihar are frightened. Crime, loot, corruption, poverty are rampant… youths are sad because they are unemployed. Chief Minister who is responsible for all these things is embarking on Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali yatra, this is just a drama,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Why Nitish ji doesn’t go on a yatra for checking crime and against unemployment?” he asked.

The first phase of the yatra will last for four days. He will tour the northwestern districts. The yatra will begin from Bagha in West Champaran district. He will travel to East Champaran, Siwan before concluding the first leg of the tour at Gopalganj. Kumar will speak in public meetings on climate change, launch projects under his ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan’. The tour will culminate on January 19 following which a human chain will be formed.

The decision to embark on a yatra against climate change comes just a few after Kumar invited accolades from Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the works done by him in the field.

Also, the tour comes less than a year ahead of the Assembly elections. The state will go to polls in October-November in 2020.