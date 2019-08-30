Bihar: Nitish govt bans jeans, t-shirt, asks staff to wear ‘simple, decent’ attire

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/PTI)

Bihar govt dress code: In what could trigger a controversy, the Bihar government has issued a dress code for its employees asking them to wear simple and sober attire in office. A notification issued by the Nitish Kumar government has banned staff of the state secretariat from wearing jeans, t-shirt to work.

The aim behind the move is to maintain office decorum, the notification said.

“It has been noticed that officials and employees are coming to office in attires which are contrary to the office culture. This is against the office decorum,” the order undersigned by Upper Secretary of the state government, Mahadev Prasad stated.

“Officials and employees must wear decent, comfortable, simple, sober and light-coloured attire. Choose your dress according to the weather and nature of work,” it added.

Bihar is not the only state to issue such an order. Earlier in June this year, the Tamil Nadu government issues a notification asking employees to wear attire which reflects Tamil culture or any other traditional Indian dress.

“Saree/salwar kameez/churidaar with dupatta, for females staff and formal shirts with formal pants reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress, for male staff. Casual attire shall be avoided,” the order issued by chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan stated.