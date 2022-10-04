Bihar municipal polls: Patna HC order throws a spanner in process five days before polls begin

In an order that has put a question mark on the ongoing process to conduct the urban local body polls scheduled to begin less than a week from now, the Patna High Court on Tuesday ruled as “illegal” the reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes.

The order by a division bench of the Hogh Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar also directed the State Election Commission to hold the polls “only by immediately re-notifying the seats reserved for OBCs, treating them as general categories seats”, reports PTI.

The first phase of municipal elections in Bihar is scheduled on October 10. The court, while reserving its verdict on September 29, had said that the elections shall be subject to the outcome of the present petition and told the State Election Commission that it may defer the first phase of the elections should it find it “prudent” to do so.

Following the HC’s observations, the SEC issued a circular on September 30 to all District Magistrates concerned who were asked to keep the contestants in the loop regarding the developments.