Bihar: More than 70 lose their lives due to intense heatwave; schools in Patna to remain closed

Even as the heatwave continues to create havoc in several parts of the country, it has led to the death of 70 people in Bihar in a single day. According to several media reports, the worst-hit districts due to heatwave were Gaya, Nawada and Aurangabad. The heatwave claimed as many as 13 lives in Gaya, news agency ANI reported. Officials in the district have appealed to the people to take proper precautions against the heatwave and avoid staying under the sun for a long time. While Gaya recorded 45.2 degrees celsius, Bhagalpur saw 41.5 degrees celsius and Purnea 35.9 degrees celsius on Saturday. ANI reported that as many as 12 people also lost their lives in Nawda. These sudden deaths have exposed the preparedness of government hospital where emergency services have partially been paralysed. District officials are holding a meeting with hospital officials to take stock of the situation. Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan in Patna on death of 12 ppl due to heat stroke in Gaya:It's very unfortunate that ppl have died due to heat stroke.I advise ppl to avoid moving out of house till temperature reduces.Intense heat affects brain&leads to various health issues.#Bihar pic.twitter.com\/B6AWRiDlNN \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019 Close to 25 people have lost their lives in Aurangabad as the heatwave has worsened in the past two days. Officials fear that toll may rise as the number of people admitted to the hospitals because of the heatwave is increasing. All schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 due to prevailing weather condition. Meanwhile, the Met office has predicted heatwave conditions in Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur on Sunday. As per an official, all private and government schools will remain shut in Patna till June 19, due to continuous heatwave-like condition for the last few days.