Bihar MLC Election Results 2022: NDA maintains dominance, RJD improves tally

Bihar MLC Election Results 2022: The ruling NDA continues its dominance in the Bihar legislative council as it managed to win more than half of the 24 seats that went to the polls. While Lalu Yadav’s RJD improved its tally by winning six seats of the state’s upper house, it lost from its stronghold Gopalganj where BJP candidate Rajeev Singh secured a victory by a thin margin. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav’s gamble to field a large number of upper caste candidates and shed the Muslim-Yadav label inherited from his father seemed to have paid off to some extent.

The NDA parties – BJP, JDU and RLJP- won 13 seats combined whereas RJD improved its tally by four as it grabbed six seats. The RJD and the Congress had contested the polls alone. The Congress could only win one seat but found a silver lining in the victory of

Maheshwar Singh, the Independent candidate the party had backed from East Champaran. The party’s own tally fell by one as it only won from the Begusarai seat. It was the rebel candidates contesting as Independents who sprung a surprise by winning four constituencies.

Terms of the two dozen seats had expired last year though elections were deferred because of a delay in Panchayat polls which could not be held in time on account of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The BJP contested 12 seats and won seven of them. The party faced defeat in Saran where veteran BJP leader Sachchidanand Rai contesting as an Independent retained the seat upon being denied a ticket. The RJD also faced defeat at the hands of rebel Independents candidates in Madhubani (Ambika Gulab Yadav) and Nawada (Ashok Yadav).

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) won five constituencies, three down from its earlier tally of eight of the vacant seats that went to the polls. Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, the faction of late Ram Vilas Paswan’s party headed by his rebellious brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, clinched Vaishali where Bhushan Rai defeated his nearest RJD rival.

Riding on its victory, the RJD now has enough numbers in the 75-strong legislative council for its leader Rabri Devi to retain the post of the leader of the opposition. In the 75-member house, the NDA now has 52 seats – 28 of JD(U), 22 of BJP, one each of HAM and RLJP. The RJD now has 11 members, CPI 2, Congress 4, VIP 1 and independents five.