Bihar MLC Election 2020: Polling to fill 9 vacant seats on July 6, results same day

Bihar MLC election on July 6, results same day. (File pic)

Bihar MLC Election 2020 Date: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for elections to the Legislative Council. According to the ECI announcement, polling to fill 9 seats will be held on July 6 and the counting process will begin soon after the polling ends. Polling will take place between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting will begin at 5 pm.

The notification for the same will be issued on June 18 and the last date for filing nominations will be June 25. Scrutiny of the nominations will be done on June 26 and withdrawal of candidature will be allowed till June 29.

The terms of Ashok Choudhary, Krishan Kumar Singh, Prashant Kumar Shahi, Sanjay Prakash, Satish Kumar, Radha Mohan Sharma, Sonelal Mehta, Md Haroon Rashid and Hira Prasad Vind ended on May 6.

The elections were earlier slated to be held in April, but the poll body deferred the exercise due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The ECI had on April 3 issued an order, announcing to defer elections due to the pandemic.

The ECI said adequate measures for close monitoring of the process will be done by appointing observers. The commission also directed the Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for the exercise.

Meanwhile, media reports say that the RJD may field Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap is currently a MLA from Mahua seat. Sending him to the Upper House is crucial as the party doesn’t want any rebellion within the party like it had to face in the general elections last year.

Going by the arithmetic of the Legislative Assembly, the Janata Dal United, JD(U)-BJP combine can win five seats while the RJD-Congress will have to settle with four. In the 243-member House, the NDA has 131 MLAs (JDU 70, BJP 54, LJP 2, Independent 5). The opposition has 106 members — RJD 80 and Congress 26.

From the ruling dispensation camp, the JD(U) is expected to stake claim on three seats and leave two for the BJP. From the opposition, the RJD may claim three seats, leaving one for the Congress.