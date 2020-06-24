Bihar MLC Election 2020: BJP counts on caste-matrix, declares Sanjay Mayukh and Samrat Choudhary as nominees

BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh. (File pic)

The BJP on Wednesday named its national media co-head Sanjay Prakash, better known as Sanjay Mayukh, and Samrat Choudhary as its candidates for the MLC polls in Bihar.

Both are likely to be elected, given the strength of the BJP in the state assembly.

Mayukh has been nominated for a second term by the party. Choudhary’s candidature assumes significance due to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He is a Koeri, a numerically strong backward caste in the state, and his father, Shakuni Choudhary, is a seasoned politician who has frequently changed his political affiliations.