Bihar man refuses to return Rs 5.5 lakh wrongly credited to his account, claims PM Modi sent it to him

An inadvertent error by a bank official that led to a man’s account being wrongly credited with Rs 5.5 lakh set off a dramatic series of events after the beneficiary refused to return the amount to the bank. The incident occured in Khagaria district of Bihar. When the bank approached the man and asked him to return the amount, he simply refused to comply saying the money was sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case relates to a Gramin Bank in Khagaria where the bank mistakenly sent Rs 5.5 lakh to Ranjit Das, a resident of Bakhtiyarpur village which comes under Mansi police station. The bank sent several notices to Das but he did not pay any heed and claimed to have spent the entire amount.

The bank then filed an FIR with the police and the man was subsequently arrested. Das told the police that when he received the amount, he thought it to be the first instalment of Rs 15 lakh as promised by PM Modi. “I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account,” claimed Das.

The SHO of Mansi Police Station said that investigation is underway in the case.