Bihar lockdown: No rules relaxed, stay at home till May 3, DGP warns citizens

Coronavirus lockdown: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday warned people against stepping out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown which is in force till May 3. He made it clear that there was no relaxation for common people and they should stay at home and advised against paying heed to any rumours. “There are a lot of rumours going around, I am reiterating it again and again that there is no relaxation of any kind from today,” the DGP said while speaking to ANI. He further said that lockdown would go on for citizens till May 3, just like it has till date. “Everyone has to stay at home. There’s no relaxation,” Pandey said.

The Bihar top cop said that the Centre has allowed the resumption of some activities. “So if people related to those activities come out of their houses, the common man should not think that they too can step out of their homes now,” the top cop added. The clarification comes after reports emerged that the Centre has given some relaxation from today (April 20). While the Centre has indeed given some relaxations, it is largely for those involved in essential services. However, relaxation has also been given to the transport sector without any distinction of essential or non- essential.

The Centre has also allowed farming operations including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through mandis, manufacture and distribution of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds. Among the services that have been allowed from today are manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging, coal, mineral and oil production.

Apart from these, e-commerce operations, data and call centres for government activities, operations of IT and IT enabled services and online teaching and distance learning have also been permitted to function now. However, all modes of transports like air, rail and road will remain prohibited till May 3. Educational and training institutes, industrial and commercial activities, all cinema halls and shopping complexes will remain shut.

Bihar is not the only state which has warned its people of coming out. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray too has said that no one should think that lockdown has been lifted. “I have heard that some people are treating relaxation as a lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we will take strict measures,” the chief minister said.