Bihar Legislative Council Election 2022: SEC announces dates – voting on April 4, results on April 7

The panchayat elections were held recently in Bihar and the vacant seats of local bodies were subsequently filled paving the way for the legislative council polls.

Bihar Legislative Council Election 2022: The Bihar State Election Commission today announced the schedule for the Legislative Council Election in the state which has been delayed by around seven months as the term of the 24 members expired in July last year. The voting for the 24 posts will be held on April 4 while the counting of votes will take place on April 7.

Detailing the reason behind the delay, the SEC said, “Biennial elections to fill up 24 seats could not be conducted by 16.07.2021 as the Constituent Local Bodies/Electors therein were not in existence at that time. The Commission vide letter 21.05.2021 had sought information regarding the existence of constituent Local Bodies functioning and their percentage in the said Constituencies. The CEO, Bihar vide letter dated 27.05.2021 had informed that the term of all Rural Local Bodies which constitute 97.56% of the total electoral college for said election was to expire on 15.06.2021 and accordingly, said election could not be held at that time.”

The panchayat elections were held recently in Bihar and the vacant seats of local bodies were subsequently filled paving the way for the legislative council polls.

“Now, CEO, Bihar vide letter dated 27.12.2021 has submitted the updated status regarding the percentage of Local Bodies functioning as well as the percentage of electors therein in all 24 Local Authorities’ constituencies. The Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar has informed that the percentage of Local Bodies functioning as well as the percentage of electors therein is more than 75%,” it said.

Bihar Legislative Council Election 2022 Full Schedule:

Notification Date: March 9, 2022

Last date of nomination: March 16, 2022

Scrutiny of nomination: March 17, 2022

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: March 21, 2022

Date of poll: April 4, 2022

Voting time: 8am to 4pm

Counting of votes: April 7, 2022

The voting will be held following the COVID protocols. The model code of conduct has come into effect with the announcement of the poll date.

Of the 24 legislative council seats, three were vacant since November 11, 2020, as the members were elected to the Legislative assembly. These members are Rit Lal Ray, Dilip Ray and Manoj Yadav. Two seats – Darbhanga and Samastipur – fell vacant due to the death of the sitting members.