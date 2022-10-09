Bihar ‘land for jobs’ case: CBI summons Tejashwi Yadav’s personal secretary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned the personal secretary of Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was the minister, PTI reported. Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, officials said.

This follows a day after the CBI filed a chargesheet against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharati in the “land for jobs” case. Sanjay, who was Tejashwi’s personal secretary during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court.

As per an IE report, a total of 16 people were named in the chargesheet filed by CBI on Friday. The CBI had named Sowmya Raghvan, the then GM, Railways and Kamal Deep Mainrai, the then CPO, Railways. The alleged beneficiaries, appointed as railway substitutes, are Rajkumar Singh, Mithlesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Abhishek Kumar; and alleged middlemen Ravindra Rai, Kiran Devi, Akhileshwar Singh and Ramashish Singh, reported IE.

“During investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways,” a CBI statement said, as quoted by IE.

In May, the CBI had booked Lalu, his family members in a fresh corruption case. The agency named 16 people, including Lalu and his family as well as beneficiaries, as accused in the First Information Report (FIR). The CBI had searched 19 locations associated with Lalu and his family, among others after the FIR.