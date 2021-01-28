Bihar: Jolt to Opposition as senior RJD, LJP leaders switch sides to join BJP

Bihar BJP: Some leaders from Congress and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) also jumped ship to join the saffron party.

Within three months of the declaration of Bihar Assembly Election results, in which Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single largest party, the main opposition party in the state has suffered a setback yesterday with some of its key leaders switching sides and joining the ruling BJP. One of its notable leaders, Sitaram Yadav, a former MP from Sitamarhi, and dozens of leaders from different opposition parties yesterday joined the saffron party in the presence of Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP in-charge and Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP president.

Reacting to key leaders joining BJP, Bhupendra Yadav said that it will only make the party stronger, reported Indian Express.

Other key leaders who joined the BJP include former LJP legislator Nagina Devi and Santosh Mehta. Other leaders from RJD who joined the BJP included former RJD MLC Dilip Kumar Yadav, Patna Municipal Corporation councillor Sunita Devi and former state vice president of RJD Ramji Manjhi.

Some leaders from Congress and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) also jumped ship to join the saffron party. Former Bihar Congress spokesperson Mira Devi and half-a-dozen RLSP leaders also joined BJP.

Bihar has a considerable Yadav population which plays a key role in deciding election outcomes. A majority of the Yadav population has been supporting RJD since the time Lalu Yadav was CM of the state. The BJP is looking to make inroads into the Yadav community. It’s already working on mission 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) and working to consolidate Yadav votes in its favour. The party said that with strong Yadav leaders like Ram Kripal Yadav, Nand Kishore Yadav and Nityanand Rai and now Sitaram Yadav joining them, the party will only grow stronger.

In 2019 General Elections, NDA (BJP, JD(U), LJP) had won 39 seats out of 40. However, the RJD gave BJP a run for victory in the 2020 Assembly Election, which has forced the saffron party to further strengthen its flock ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.