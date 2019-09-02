Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi wants to CM face of Grand Alliance, RJD fumes

Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that he will lead the grand alliance if it gains majority in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jiitan Ram Manjhi has said that he was ready to take up the top post again if the RJD-led Grand Alliance of the opposition parties gets a majority in the Assembly polls slated for next year.

Manjhi’s latest comments send a clear message that the issue of the chief ministerial candidate is not yet decided in the grand alliance and contrary to its ally RJD’s claim that Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, is the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

“I am ready if Grand Alliance elects me the leader to lead it after the poll results,” Manjhi told reporters last week.

Manjhi is among the most senior leaders of the grand alliance after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in jail in connection with the muti-crore fodder scam.

Manjhi said that Tejashwi, who is also the leader of opposition in the Assembly, lacks the experience to lead an alliance government.

“I had experience of nine months as CM and can prove a good CM again, I am ready for it if elected leader of the alliance,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi’s remark has brought the differences in the Grand Alliance leaders to fore over the chief ministerial candidate. His remarks didn’t go down well with the RJD which taunted him for being in a hurry to assume the chief ministership.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary said that Manjhi should not be restless to project himself as CM candidate in media.

“Such serious issue is not decided in media, it will be discussed and decided in a meeting of alliance parties,” he said.

Another RJD leader Bhai Virendra said that the party had already announced Tejashwi as the chief ministerial face a long time back and there would be no change to it.

Ever since the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, questions have been raised on the capability of Tejashwi to lead the alliance. The Congress has already said that Tejashwi is the CM candidate of the party not of the alliance. However, two other constituents Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of Upendra Kushwaha and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni have said that they are with Tejashwi.