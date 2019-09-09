Bihar: JD(U), RJD poster war turns murkier, parties spar over Nitish Kumar’s performance

JD(U) and RJD poster war turns murkier ahead of Assembly elections.

The poster war between the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which broke out last week turned murkier on Sunday with the two parties releasing new posters to take on each other ahead of the Assembly elections in 2020. While the RJD released a poster carrying a 36-line poem to highlight the poor law and order situation and issues like encephalitis, drought, floods and others, the JD(U) poster questioned the opposition party’s call to find an alternative to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the poem, the RJD came down heavily on the alliance government of the JD(U) and BJP. The party accused Nitish Kumar of stealing the mandate and flayed him for the increasing crime, corruption and AES deaths.

“Why shouldn’t we think when Nitish Kumar is jumbled up, the state is reporting cases of murder, loot and rape every day,” the poem’s opening paragraph reads.

Wondering if there is a rule of law in Bihar under Nitish, it said, “MLA supporters brandish AK-47 and criminals throw birthday parties inside jails. Hundreds of children died due to encephalitis. And still, Nitish says all is well.”

Bihar: New poster (pic 1) of Janata Dal (United) seen outside its office in Patna following controversy over its previous poster (pic 3). RJD also releases a new poster in response (pic 2), picture 4 being the poster it released earlier. pic.twitter.com/eUWrornAnw — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019



It further named several scams, encephalitis deaths and Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal to ask why people of Bihar’s shouldn’t look for an alternative.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the law and order situation has collapsed completely in the state. He alleged that people are being killed mercilessly in broad daylight and those responsible for heinous crimes are being given a free hand by the government.

Replying in the same vein, the JD(U) changed the poster outside its party office in Patna. The new poster now reads: “Kyun karein vichar jab hai hi Nitish Kumar (Why should we think of an alternative, when Nitish Kumar is here)”.

Earlier, the JD(U) had put up a poster outside its Patna office with a slogan “Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar (why think of an alternative, Nitish Kumar is fine).”

This prompted the RJD to release a poster wherein it said, “Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar (Why shouldn’t we think when Bihar is ill).”

The RJD had emerged as the single largest party in 2015 polls winning 80 seats, the JD(U) had got 71 and the BJP 53 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly. The RJD and JD(U) had contested the elections in 2015 together, but Nitish Kumar walked out the alliance in 2017 after series of corruption charges on RJD leaders including Tejashwi Yadav.