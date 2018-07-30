Bihar hospital under knee-deep water cleared of waterlogging

Doctors, nurses and patients had to wade through knee-deep water and fish swam in the ICU of the NMCH yesterday on account of rain water deposit. (ANI)

The state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), whose ICU and wards were under knee-deep water due to rains in which fish swam, was cleared of the waterlogging today.

Water has been pumped out and all the wards were cleaned and bleaching powder sprinkled today, NMCH Superintendent Chandrashekhar told PTI today.

Doctors, nurses and patients had to wade through knee-deep water and fish swam in the ICU of the NMCH yesterday on account of rain water deposit.

Water had entered into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the medicine department forcing shifting of patients to Surgerry wing emergency unit.

Built in 1970, the hospital which is located in a low lying area, saw water entering into its various wards due to the heavy showers on July 28-29.

Television channels had beamed how the hospital’s ICU turned an aquarium with fish swimming inside.

The Hospital Superindent said that the patients shifted from ICU of medicine department to that in the Surgery wing would remain there as it would take another 3-4 days to clean the Medicine emergency.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav took a potshots at state health minister Mangal Pandey for being in Shimla while hospitals were under water.