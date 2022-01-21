Bihar hooch tragedy: RJD slams CM Nitish Kumar over more deaths, failure to implement prohibition

Around 130 people lost their lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in the state in the last year.

A day after fresh deaths occurred in Bihar’s Saran allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the government’s failure to implement liquor prohibition in the state. The RJD also accused the CM of being responsible for all deaths that happened due to the hooch tragedies.

Sharing a video of aggrieved families in which women are showing used liquor pouches, the opposition party said, “Nitish ji, it’s called a liquor pouch! It is available not only in Chhapra but in every village of Bihar! It gets poisonous sometimes! But you are so naive, aren’t you? An epitome of truth! How would you, your leaders and your police know what is charas-ganja, drugs, alcohol and how these things are reaching the village!”

नीतीश जी, इसे शराब का पाउच कहा जाता है!

यह छपरा ही नहीं, बिहार के हर गाँव में उपलब्ध है! यही कभी कभार ज़हरीला हो जाता है!



आप तो बहुत भोले हैं ना! एकदम सच्चाई की मूरत! चरस-गांजा, ड्रग्स, शराब क्या होता है, गाँव गाँव कैसे पहुँच रहा है, आप, आपकी पुलिस, आपके नेता, कहाँ जानते होंगे! pic.twitter.com/g38PWxwqGl — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) January 21, 2022

The RJD further said that the CM has made an impractical law owing to his stubbornness but failed in implementing it. “5 people have died in Saran’s hooch tragedy! Some are pegging this number at 14! CM Nitish is guilty of every such death! Impractical laws can be made by stubbornness, but they cannot be implemented by it! Nitish could neither implement prohibition nor make society aware! Just glorify himself by taking out bogus yatras!” said the party.

सारण के शराब कांड में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई है! कुछ यह संख्या 14 बता रहे हैं!



ऐसे हर मौत के CM नीतीश दोषी हैं!

ज़िद से अव्यवहारिक कानून बन सकते हैं, क्रियान्वयन नहीं हो सकता!



नीतीश ना शराबबंदी लागू कर पाए और ना ही समाज को जागरूक! बस ढकोसला यात्रा निकाल अपना महिमामंडन करते हैं! https://t.co/Wn1YzSfbJs pic.twitter.com/fJjEBj36pi — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) January 20, 2022

According to various reports, seven people have died and six others were admitted to hospitals after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Saran district of Bihar in the last two days. The Saran tragedy comes days after 13 deaths were reported due to the same reason in CM Kumar’s native Nalanda district.

Around 130 people lost their lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in the state in the last year.