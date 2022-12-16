Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll in Saran rises to 50, SIT set up to probe case

The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy has risen to 50, news agency ANI reported on Friday. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case which took place in Saran district of Bihar on Tuesday.

As the death toll rose, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday bluntly warned that if people drink liquor, they will die. “Jo piyega woh marega” (those who drink alcohol, will die), Nitish said, while maintaining that bringing the law was not his “personal wish” but a response to the “cries of the women of the state”.

His remarks came as Bihar’s alcohol prohibition policy came under attack from many quarters, including political strategist Prashant Kishor, who demanded that the prohibition law be scrapped.

On Thursday, Saran DM Rajesh Meena said that action has been taken against officials concerned, and raids were conducted in the district in the last 48 hours which led to the arrest of 126 hooch traders. He said that more than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized, reported PTI.

The SIT which has been set up in the state will consist of 31 police officials, and will be headed by an additional SP and three deputy SPs.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP continued to protest inside the assembly for the second consecutive day over the Saran hooch tragedy on Thursday. When CM Kumar reached the Bihar Assembly, anti-government slogans were raised by BJP MLAs against him. The saffron party members tried to disrupt proceedings with many of its members entering the well. They were carrying placards and posters and raised slogans inside the Assembly.

However, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary got posters and placards snatched away with the help of marshals and the proceedings went on.

Also Read Nitish Kumar must apologise for his behaviour in Bihar Assembly, says Sushil Modi



The slogan-shouting continued till noon when BJP members staged a walkout alleging that the Speaker was “taking the side of the ruling dispensation”.