Bihar govt formation 2020, Nitish Kumar Cabinet 2020: Full list of ministers and their portfolios

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Ministers Full List 2020: The NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has returned to power with a comfortable majority of 125 seats. The ruling alliance has defeated the grand alliance of the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML. From the winning side, the BJP emerged the single largest party by bagging 74 seats. The JDU, on the other hand, slipped to the second position with 43 seats, 28 less than what it got in 2015.

With this mandate, chief minister Nitish Kumar is once again set to occupy the highest chair for the fourth term. After the results were clear, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday saluted the public for the majority for the NDA and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The NDA is yet to decide on dates of the oath taking ceremony.

In the last Cabinet of Nitish Kumar, 12 ministers were from the BJP and 18 were from the JDU. However, in the last election, the JDU had got 71 seats and the BJP had 53. But now the equation has changed with the saffron party taking its tally to 74, 31 higher than the JDU. Nitish Kumar will have to accede more number of cabinet berths to the BJP.

Bihar Full List of Ministers in 2020

The list of ministers will be updated once the government is formed and the names are announced.

Full List of Ministers in previous government of Nitish Kumar (2017)