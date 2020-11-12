  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar govt formation 2020, Nitish Kumar Cabinet 2020: Full list of ministers and their portfolios

By: |
November 12, 2020 1:03 PM

Bihar Election Result 2020, Nitish Kumar Cabinet Ministers List 2020: In the last Cabinet of Nitish Kumar, 12 ministers were from the BJP and 18 were from the JDU. However, in the last election, the JDU had got 71 seats and the BJP had 53.

Bihar Govt. Formation, Nitish Kumar Cabinet List 2020From the winning side, the BJP emerged the single largest party by bagging 74 seats.

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Ministers Full List 2020: The NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has returned to power with a comfortable majority of 125 seats. The ruling alliance has defeated the grand alliance of the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML. From the winning side, the BJP emerged the single largest party by bagging 74 seats. The JDU, on the other hand, slipped to the second position with 43 seats, 28 less than what it got in 2015.

With this mandate, chief minister Nitish Kumar is once again set to occupy the highest chair for the fourth term. After the results were clear, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday saluted the public for the majority for the NDA and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA is yet to decide on dates of the oath taking ceremony.
In the last Cabinet of Nitish Kumar, 12 ministers were from the BJP and 18 were from the JDU. However, in the last election, the JDU had got 71 seats and the BJP had 53. But now the equation has changed with the saffron party taking its tally to 74, 31 higher than the JDU. Nitish Kumar will have to accede more number of cabinet berths to the BJP.
 
Bihar Full List of Ministers in 2020
The list of ministers will be updated once the government is formed and the names are announced. 
Full List of Ministers in previous government of Nitish Kumar (2017)

Nitish Kumar – Chief Minister 

Related News

Home
General Administration
Cabinet Secretariat
Vigilance
Election
Other departments not allocated to any Minister

Sushil Kumar Modi – Deputy CM

Finance
Commercial Taxes
Environment & Forest
Information Technology

Brijendra Prasad Yadav – JDU

Prem Kumar – BJP

Ashok Choudhary – JDU

Nand Kishor Yadav – BJP

Sharawan Kumar – JDU

Ram Narayan Mandal – BJP

Jai Kumar Singh – JDU

Mangal Pandey – BJP

Krishana Nandan Prasad – JDU

Pramod Kumar – BJP

Maheshwar Hazari – JDU

Vinod Narayan Jha – BJP

Shailesh Kumar – JDU

Suresh Kumar Sharma – BJP

Santosh Kumar Nirala – JDU

Vijay Kumar Sinha – BJP

Feroz Ahmad – JDU

Rana Randhir – BJP

Madan Sahni – JDU

Krishna Kumar Rishi – BJP

Ramesh Rishidev – JDU

Brij Kishor BInd – BJP

Narendra Narayan Yadav – JDU

Bima Bharti – JDU

Sanjay Kumar Jha – JDU

Ramsevak Singh – JDU

Neeraj Kumar – JDU

Lakshmeshwar Rai – JDU

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar govt formation 2020 Nitish Kumar Cabinet 2020 Full list of ministers and their portfolios
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India has entered into recession due to PM Modi’s policies: Rahul Gandhi
2Return of Nitish Kumar: All eyes on Bihar govt formation with JDU chief at helm
3Supreme Court grants interim bail to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case