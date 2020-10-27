‘Bihar govt deviated from its path’: Day ahead of polls, Sonia Gandhi appeals to voters to dethrone Nitish Kumar

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Bihar Election 2020: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Nitish Kumar government saying it has deviated from its path. She said labourers were helpless, farmers were anxious and the youth were disappointed under the JDU-BJP government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar. “High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Referring to the migrant labourers, the Congress president said that “there is quality, talent, strength and power of constructing in Bihar’s hands”. “But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters. Words that can’t be said have to be said with tears. Governments can’t be formed on the basis of fear and crime,” she said.

The Congress chief further said that the time had come to dethrone Nitish Kumar and bring back the grand alliance government to power. The Congress is part of the grand alliance of RJD, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML. The opposition parties have named RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. The RJD is contesting on 144 seats while the Congress is fighting on 70 and the rest are divided among other partners.

Nitish Kumar has been in power for the last 15 years and is seeking another term. The Congress, on the other hand, wants to defeat Nitish but has not been able to make inroads in Bihar and largely depends on the performance of the RJD for a revival of its fortunes. The assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling will take place on Wednesday (October 28).