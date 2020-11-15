Bihar government formation: Nitish Kumar unanimously elected NDA leader, will be next CM

Nitish Kumar is set to return as chief minister (Photo source: PTI)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously elected Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar as its leader on Sunday. With this formal announcement, it is now certain that Kumar will be the next chief minister of the state. This will be his fourth consecutive term as the CM of Bihar. The formal announcement by the NDA comes after an informal meeting at Nitish Kumar’s residence on Friday, the first such meet after the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results were announced on November 10. The meeting was called after Kumar recommended to dissolve the state Assembly by handing over the resignation of his ministry to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The NDA in Bihar has four constituent parties – JD(U), Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

(To be updated)