Bihar government bans spitting at public places to fight coronavirus, violators to face jail term

Representational pic.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has banned spitting at public places as coronavirus cases has witnessed a sudden rise in the state in the last few days. The state health department on Monday issued orders regarding this. The ban is invoked under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

It said that spitting at public places will invite punitive action by the authorities. The move is aimed at reducing the risk of the coronavirus spread which has been found to be active in saliva.

The decision has been taken in view of coronavirus infections and other health hazards, an order issued by the government said.

The order said that violators will be punished with Rs 200 fine or six months imprisonment under Indian Penal Code.

“Spitting after use of tobacco, gutkha, paan masala, bidi and cigarette is completely banned in the state at public places such as lanes, roads, government and non-government buildings, police station premises and all health and educational institutions,” Bihar principal secretary (health) said in the order.

The health secretary said in the order “tendency to spit anywhere puts public health in danger and is the main reason for spread of communicable diseases”.

“There is a threat of spread of several serious diseases such as Covid 19, encephalitis and tuberculosis..” the order said.

Bihar has reported 66 positive coronavirus cases so far and one death. The sole fatality due to the disease was a 38-year-old from Munger who suffered from renal failure and died a day before reports confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued an order to impose a ban on the sale of gutka and pan masala to avoid the spread of coronavirus through spitting. The Haryana government, on the other hand, has also ordered a ban on sale and use of chewing and bubble gum in the state till June 30. It said that spitting of chewing gum could spread the coronavirus.