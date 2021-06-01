Bihar girl, who cycled 1,200 km to get home during lockdown, loses her father to cardiac arrest in Darbhanga

Last year in March, Jyoti Kumari was visiting his father, an e-rickshaw driver, after he met with an accident and was confined at his rented home in Gurugram.

The Bihar girl who had cycled around 1200 km carrying her injured father from Gurugram to their native place in Darbhanga amid COVID-19 lockdown imposed last year, lost him to a cardiac arrest in Darbhanga.

The unfortunate incident happened yesterday. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which had offered to sponsor her education last year, offered condolences to the family. “The news of the death of Mohan Paswan ji, father of cycle girl Jyoti Paswan ji, who brought her father from Gurugram to Darbhanga in lockdown last year, is extremely sad. Our condolences are with his family. We pray to God for the peace of the departed soul,” said LJP on Twitter.

Last year in March, Jyoti Kumari was visiting his father, an e-rickshaw driver, after he met with an accident and was confined at his rented home in Gurugram. Since there was a lockdown across the country, she set off with her father and cycled for seven days to reach her home in Bihar. She even went hungry for two days while riding back home.

Jyoti became a face of struggle endured by the migrant workers. Thousands of migrant workers including men, pregnant women and children had to walk back to their native places mostly by foot.

Jyoti Kumari was even awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his feat of cycling over 1200 km. Samajwadi Party had also offered Rs 1 lakh financial aid to her family.

Bihar’s renowned coaching centre Super 30 head Anand Kumar had also offered free tuition to her for the IIT-JEE. The Cycle Federation of India had also called her to Delhi for trial.