Bihar: Four people arrested in connection with journalist death in Araria

Bihar Police have arrested four persons in connection with the death of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Araria district, police said on Saturday, reports ANI.

Yadav, 40, who worked for Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, was shot in the chest by four people who arrived at his residence at Premnagar village in Raniganj on Friday morning.

The four accused gave been identified as Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav.

Bihar police said that eight people have been named as accused. Two accused Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are in Araria jail and police have taken their custody, while two accused are absconding.

Bihar Police had earlier tweeted that the assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav’s house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates. The journalist died on the spot.

Police superintendent Ashok Kumar Singh on Friday was a key witness to the murder of his elder brother, reports Hindustan Times. “An investigation has started and police have been asked to obtain CCTV footage if any. Further probe is underway, he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in Patna that probe in the murder is underway and culprits will be booked.

Meanwhile, Opposition lashed out at the government and claimed that the incident showed that “democracy is in danger in Bihar”.

“Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar,” alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

“What has happened in Araria is, indeed, tragic. But such incidents have become the norm since the ‘ghamandia’ (arrogant) Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad formed the government in the state,” he added, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, said, “Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar. But they are unable to protect the fourth estate.”