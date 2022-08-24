Nitish Kumar Floor Test Live Updates: Bihar Floor Test Today Live News, Bihar Government Formation Latest News, Bihar Political Crisis Live News, Nitish Kumar Live News

Bihar Floor Test Today Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday will face a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Earlier this month, Kumar stepped down as Bihar CM after walking out of the BJP-led NDA alliance. After joining hands with RJD and Congress, Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar CM on August 10 for a record eighth time.
In his first cabinet meeting after taking charge, Kumar decided to convene a special Assembly session on August 24 in order to prove the Mahagathbandhan’s majority on the Assembly floor. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ enjoys the support of 164 MLAs.
The floor test is generally conducted by a Speaker. However, with the government moving a no-confidence motion against incumbent Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha following his refusal to resign, the matter could get tricky. While the Nitish-led Grand Alliance wants the Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari to preside over the floor test, there is no clarity on which motion will be taken up first – the confidence motion of the government to prove its majority, or the no-confidence motion against the Speaker. The Speaker cannot preside over the house when a no-confidence motion has already been moved against him.
As many as seven parties are supporting the Bihar ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government. The parties that are supporting the ruling alliance are JD(U) with 45 MLAs, RJD with 79 MLAs, Congress with 19 MLAs, CPI-ML with 12 MLAs, former Bihar Chief Minister Jiten Ram Majhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) with 4 MLAs and 2 each from CPI and CPM. Independent legislator and state minister Sumit Kumar Singh has also extended his support to the ruling ‘Grand Alliance.’
In the 243-member Bihar Vidhan Sabha, the majority or the magic number is 122. The ruling alliance, including the single-largest party RJD, boasts of 163 MLAs and is slated to sail through the floor test tomorrow. On the other hand, the BJP has only 77 MLAs.