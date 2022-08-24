Nitish Kumar Floor Test Live Updates: Bihar Floor Test Today Live News, Bihar Government Formation Latest News, Bihar Political Crisis Live News, Nitish Kumar Live News

Bihar Floor Test Today Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday will face a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Earlier this month, Kumar stepped down as Bihar CM after walking out of the BJP-led NDA alliance. After joining hands with RJD and Congress, Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar CM on August 10 for a record eighth time.

In his first cabinet meeting after taking charge, Kumar decided to convene a special Assembly session on August 24 in order to prove the Mahagathbandhan’s majority on the Assembly floor. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ enjoys the support of 164 MLAs.

Live Updates

