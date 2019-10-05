Bihar floods: Patna Municipal Corporation swings into action to tackle spread of diseases

National and State Disaster Response Force workers rescue residents from flood-affected area of Rajendra Nagar following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna (PTI Photo)

A week after torrential rainfall caused havoc in Bihar, Patna Municipal Corporation has geared up to deal with the after-effects of floods. The corporation is taking multiple measures including spraying of chemicals in floodwater to control the spread of diseases and to make the water odourless and destroy insects.

Stranded residents in Patna have been complaining about the inadequate supply of potable water and food packets. In Rajinder Nagar which is one of the worst-affected areas of the state capital, many residents of multi-story buildings were seen shouting from above earlier this week. Some of the residents were even seen crying for drinking water supply.

Bihar floods claimed at least 73 lives while over 17.09 lakh people have been affected by the devastating spell.

Even as NDRF and SDRF carry out rescue and relief operations, many low-lying areas of Patna still remain underwater. In Patna, the Punpun river continued to flow above the danger mark with the threat of flood looming large on rural areas of the state capital.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has held the climate change responsible for drought and sudden heavy rainfall in Bihar. Kumar had conducted an aerial survey of rain-hit districts of Arwal, Jehanabad, and Patna, caused by the swelling Punpun river. He also reviewed the ground situation in the affected districts.

Punpun river joins the Ganga about 25 kms downstream south of Patna. According to the state water resources department, Punpun river recorded this monsoon’s highest rainfall on Friday at 53.61 meters near Sripalpur in Patna. The downpour pushed the water level to breach a danger mark of 50.60 meters by well above 3.01 meters.

The floodwater has started receding from several areas and the situation is returning to normal. To speed up flood rescue operations, the Centre has sanctioned a release of advance disaster relief funds of Rs 400 crore to the state.