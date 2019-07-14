Bihar floods: NDRF deployed in nine districts, nearly 18 lakh affected

A total of 45,053 people have taken shelter in 152 camps and are being served at 251 community kitchens being run by the state government, PTI reported.

Incessant rains during the last couple of days have led to floods in several districts in Bihar, displacing more than a lakh people in the state, reported The Indian Express.

The floods have affected nearly 18 lakh people across nine districts – Madhubani, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Araria, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Supaul, Kishanganj and Sitamarhi districts. In neighbouring Nepal, the death toll due to floods has gone up to 60.

Four people have died in Bihar – two in Araria and one each in Kishanganj and Sheohar districts. Five rivers in the eastern state are flowing above the danger level, said a report by the Disaster Management Department.

Disaster management principal secretary Pratyaya Amrit told The Indian Express that they are deploying NDRF and SDRF teams for rescue and also operating dozens of camps and community kitchens for the people affected by the floods.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and water resources minister Sanjay Jha have done an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts. CM Kumar has directed the water resources and disaster management department to not leave any stone unturned for the relief and rescue operations in the state.

What caused Bihar floods?
As per the report by The Indian Express, the deluge has been caused by the additional water discharge in Bagmati Kosi and Gandak rivers from Nepal as heavy downpour ravaged the neighbouring country.

Because of the increased water pressure on embankments of Kosi, all 56 gates of Birpur barrage were raised on Saturday evening. About four lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the barrage on Sunday morning, resulting in floods in Supaul, Marouna, Nirmali and Kisanpur.

