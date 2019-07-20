Bihar flood: Toll mounts to 92, 67 lakh still affected; CM Nitish Kumar launches scheme to provide financial aid

Nearly 67 lakh people have been affected in Bihar due to flood.

Bihar flood latest news: The death toll mounted to 92 in Bihar where flood waters have affected around 67 lakh people in 12 northern districts. On Friday, 14 more people died in several flood related incidents. Sitamarhi district is worst affected by floods which hit the state in the wake of torrential rains in catchment areas of Nepal last week. So far, 27 people have died in the district. Other districts where flood-related deaths have been reported are Madhubani (14), Araria (12), Sheohar (10), Darbhanga and Purnea (nine each), Kishanganj (five), Supaul (three), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one). Only Muzaffarpur and Katihar have reported no deaths so far.

According to government data, a total of 66.76 lakh people in 1,107 panchayats have been hit by flooding.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched a programme to provide financial aid to the flood victims under the Public Financial Management System. A CMO release said that Rs 181.39 crore was transferred to the accounts of 3.02 lakh families in the initial phase. Each of the flood-hit family got around Rs 6,000.

“More beneficiaries are likely to be covered after verification by local administrations,” it said.

CM Kumar said that many people are still unaware of various welfare schemes and instructed officials to identify flood victims without bank accounts so that they too get aid in time.

The central government said that it was cooperating with the state in fighting floods. A total of 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in flood-affected districts. Till now, NDRF personnel have evacuated more than 4,500 people from far-flung villages of flood-affected Araria, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul, Muzaffarpur and Motihari districts. NDRF rescuers are also assisting civil administration in distribution of relief materials and civil medical teams in reaching remote area by boats.

Meanwhile, seven children, aged 15 years or below, and a 26-year-old man were killed, while as many were injured, in a lightning strike in Nawada on Friday afternoon. In a statement, CM Kumar expressing grief over the tragedy and announcing an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased.