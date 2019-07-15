Bihar flood: Over 18 lakh hit in nine districts, CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey

More than 18 lakh people have been affected in nine districts of Bihar due to flood.

Four people have died and around 18 lakh have been affected in nine districts of Bihar which has come under the grip of floods due to excessive rains in Nepal. According to the Disaster Management Department, five rivers are flowing above the danger level due to torrential rains in the catchment areas bordering Nepal. The rivers that are flowing above the danger level are Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda.

While two deaths were reported from Araria, one each was reported from Sheohar and Kishanganj districts. Government data show that 17,96,535 people have been affected by flood waters in 55 blocks of nine districts — Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. Sitamarhi has been the worst-hit with 11 lakh people being displaced, followed by 5 lakh in Araria.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and East Champaran districts. He also held a high-level meeting to review and directed the government officials to keep the arrangement for the flood-hit people at the relief camps and also ordered for expediting the relief and rescue operations.



Also, thirteen teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the affected districts to carry out relief and rescue operations. Around 152 relief camps have been set up, giving shelter to 45,053 people, while 251 community kitchens have been made functional.

A view of flooded streets following incessant monsoon rainfall, at Patahi Block under East Champaran.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted rain with thunderstorm at many places in the state in the next four days. It said that around 280 to 300 mm rainfall has been received in the last three-four days in Terai region of Nepal. In the past years, the region had recorded 50 mm of average rainfall.

Meanwhile, the death toll from floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains has reached 60 in Nepal. Heavy downpour since Thursday has hit 28 districts, affecting more than 10,000 households. Nepal Police and Army personnel have safely rescued over 1,400 people so far.