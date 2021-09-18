Bihar farmer expecting pension payment gets Rs 52 crore in his bank account

This is third such incident of erroneous money transfer in Bihar within a week.

In yet another incident of erroneous money transfer, a farmer in Bihar’s Katihar was surprised to see Rs 52 crore credit into his bank account in which he used to get pension money. Ram Bahadur Shah, who went to the Customer Service Point (CSP) of his bank to check the account balance to see whether the pension money has been credited or not, was informed by the official that he has over Rs 52 crore in his account.

He was shocked to see such a huge amount in his account and even wondered where the money came from. He also urged the government to leave some of this amount into his account so that his family can spend the rest of their lives comfortably, reported India Today.

The matter was later also brought to the notice of local police. Sub-Inspector Manoj Pander of Katra police station said that the police have informed the local authorities and will investigate the matter. He said that the police will also question the concerned bank official.

Notably, this is the third such incident within a week in Bihar. In the first incident, a man in the state’s Khagaria received over Rs 5 lakh in his account and he refused to return the money to the bank. He was arrested following an FIR by the bank and revealed to the police that he spent all that money thinking it was sent to him by Prime Minister Modi as the first instalment of Rs 15 lakh promised.

In the second incident, two schoolboys in Katihar district received over Rs 960 crore combined in their accounts. While one boy had over Rs 60 crore in his account, another had over Rs 900 crore. The Bank had later seized payment from their accounts. The District Magistrate had informed that while the money was reflecting in their account, it was actually not present there and was visible due to a technical glitch.