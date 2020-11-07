  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020: Setback for Nitish Kumar as surveys show Tejashwi Yadav could be next CM!

Updated: Nov 07, 2020 7:57 PM

As per India Today-Axis Polls, Tejashwi Yadav is favoured by 44 per cent for the chief ministerial post whereas Nitish Kumar is backed by just 35 per cent. This shows that the popularity of chief minister Nitish Kumar has come down over the years — one reason for this could be anti-incumbency.

Setback for Nitish? Multiple exit poll surveys predict an edge for Tejashwi Yadav of the Mahagathbandhan.

 

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is projected to fall behind Tejashwi Yadav in the just-concluded assembly elections in Bihar. Multiple exit poll surveys predict an edge for Tejashwi Yadav of the Mahagathbandhan. ABP C-voter exit poll has given 120 seats to Mahagathbandhan while the NDA is predicted to win just 116. TV 9 BharatVarsh exit poll has given somewhat equal numbers —110-120 for the JDU-BJP and 115-125 for the RJD-Congress. As per Times Now C-Voter, the NDA is projected to get 116 seats while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to get 120.

Republic Jan Ki Baat has given 118-138 seats to Tejashwi and 91-117 to chief minister Nitish Kumar. According to a survey conducted by India Today-Axis Polls, Tejashwi Yadav is favoured by 44 per cent for the chief ministerial post whereas Nitish Kumar is backed by just 35 per cent. This shows that the popularity of chief minister Nitish Kumar has come down over the years — one reason for this could be anti-incumbency. Nitish Kumar has been the chief minister for the last 15 years.

The Bihar assembly election was conducted in three phases. The last and final phase of polling ended today with voting on 78 seats. Two phases of polling had happened on October 28 and November 3. The results will be declared on Tuesday (November 10).

