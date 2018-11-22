Bihar: Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 77 lakh of top Naxal leader

Bihar: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 77 lakh assets of top Naxal leader

In its operation against black money and money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached movable and immovable property worth Rs 77 lakh of top Naxal leader Binay Yadav alias Murad ji. The Bihar (Rs 3 lakh) and Jharkhand (Rs 15 lakh) police had announced a cash reward of Rs 18 lakh to people giving information about the whereabouts of Binay (50). According to Times of India, the Naxal leader had built a property in Bihar’s Aurangabad district by extracting money from people. Binay is said to be the chief of Madhya zone of the banned outfit.

Speaking to the daily, a senior official of Bihar’s Special Task Force (STF) said that around 60 cases were lodged against Binay. The report further said that a sum of Rs 1.5 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of Binay’s family members. According to police, Binay is in somewhere in the hilly area of Bihar- Jharkhand’s Chakarbandha area.

In a similar incident on March 20, 2018, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 68 lakh of Naxal leader Pradyumn Sharma and others in connection with 67 FIRs and chargesheet registered against them. Sharma is the in-charge of the Magadh zone of Communist Party of India (Maoist).

On May 7, 2018, the centre has formed a multi-disciplinary group to initiate action to block funding sources of Naxals and to seize their properties and assets. The group has officials from various central agencies like Intelligence Bureau (IB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the state police departments. The move comes following the report about a large part of extortion money allegedly collected by Maoists being transferred towards the personal wealth of their leaders.