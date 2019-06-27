Bihar Encephalitis outbreak: Government should take timely steps to prevent disease, says BJP MP

Rama Devi, MP from Sheohar in Bihar, said over 120 children have died because of AES in Muzaffarpur district of the state.

Government should take timely steps to prevent cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and ensure that the disease is eradicated, a BJP member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Rama Devi, MP from Sheohar in Bihar, said over 120 children have died because of AES in Muzaffarpur district of the state.

“I request the government to take timely steps before the outbreak of the disease,” she said while raising the issue during the Zero Hour. She added that research has been carried out on the disease and steps are being taken so that it cannot spread in other districts.

Hundreds of children are admitted to hospitals — mostly at Muzaffarpur’s SKMCH and privately-owned Kejriwal hospital — for treatment of AES which is characterized by sudden onset of high fever and convulsions.

The high number of deaths this year has been blamed on hypoglycemia or sudden drop in blood sugar levels, which some experts attribute to malnutrition and consumption of unripe litchi — a fruit grown in abundance in north Bihar — on an empty stomach and failure to administer glucose within four hours of the onset of fever and other symptoms. A total of 84 issues were raised during Zero Hour Wednesday.