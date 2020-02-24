Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav kicks off RJD’s poll campaign, promises 85% quota for locals in jobs

Tejashwi Yadav embarks on a state-wide ‘Berozgari Hatao Yatra’ and asserted that the RJD will form the next government. (Photo: Tejashwi Twitter)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday kicked off the party’s poll campaign and promised 85% quota for locals in government jobs in the state if his party returns to power in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Tejashwi, the current leader of the opposition, on Sunday embarked on a state-wide ‘Berozgari Hatao Yatra’ and asserted that the RJD will form the next government.

Addressing party workers at the launch of the yatra, Tejashwi said that the RJD government will introduce a domicile policy to reserve 85% of the jobs for natives. He also said that the RJD government will eradicate poverty and create employment opportunities by developing food processing units, industry-specific clusters and tourism.

“There is a need for strong political will to remove unemployment. We have that political will. We will do all necessary exercise to provide jobs,” he said while addressing a gathering at the Veterinary College ground in Patna on Sunday.

Attacking the Nitish Kumar-led government, Tejashwi said that the state has seen an unprecedented increase in the unemployment rate in the last 15 years. “The state’s unemployment figures are the highest in 45 years. Bihar has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 11.47%,” he said.

“We are fighting to provide you jobs but CM Nitish Kumar is busy in saving his job,” Tejashwi, the youngest son of jailed former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, said.

Tejashwi asked the party workers to connect with the people, especially the poor, extremely backward class and scheduled castes. He assured that the RJD government will ensure education, healthcare and irrigation.

“No one is going to defeat us in the coming elections. Your government is going to be formed after eight months,” he said.

Tejashwi will cover all 38 districts of the state during his yatra. The yatra comes just a few months ahead of the Assembly polls. The state will go to polls in October-November this year.