Bihar Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad’s helicopter suffers damage, minister confirms he is ‘safe and sound’

(Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s helicopter suffered a minor mishap on Saturday. As per reports, the chopper’s rotor was damaged in the hangar after the senior
BJP had alighted.
The incident occurred after Prasad returned to Patna from Madhubani, where he had gone for campaigning for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Talking to ANI after the incident, Prasad said that the accident occurred after he deboarded the helicopter and he was ‘absolutely fine’.
His official Twitter handle confirmed that the minister “is totally safe and sound”.
The union minister is on the campaign trail ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections that will be conducted in three-phases between October 28 and November 7, and the results for which will be announced on November 10.
More details awaited.
Get live
Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.