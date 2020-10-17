  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad’s helicopter suffers damage, minister confirms he is ‘safe and sound’

By: |
Updated: Oct 17, 2020 9:35 PM

Talking to ANI after the incident, Prasad said that the accident occurred after he deboarded the helicopter and he was 'absolutely fine'.

(Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s helicopter suffered a minor mishap on Saturday. As per reports, the chopper’s rotor was damaged in the hangar after the senior BJP had alighted.

The incident occurred after Prasad returned to Patna from Madhubani, where he had gone for campaigning for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

His official Twitter handle confirmed that the minister “is totally safe and sound”.

The union minister is on the campaign trail ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections that will be conducted in three-phases between October 28 and November 7, and the results for which will be announced on November 10.

More details awaited.

